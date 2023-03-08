To drive the culture of digital literacy among the women fraternity on this year’s International Women’s Day, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company has launched a digital campaign called ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’.

The campaign calls for digital inclusion of all with the hashtag, #IncludeAll.

The digital campaign showcases Kotak group’s women employees sharing their stories about supporting and empowering other women in their lives by imparting them the knowledge of digital literacy.

Also read: Banks must employ more women

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director and CEO, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, said, “India has made huge strides in the digital space over the past few years, and digital literacy has picked up momentum in urban and other tier-II and Tier-III cities quite well.

On this Women’s Day, Kotak Mutual Fund through its campaign wants to spread the message that it is equally important for other women’s categories, especially domestic help and servants, to become digitally literate, which will help them in their day-to-today lives, he added.

Also read: Google Doodle celebrates International Women’s Day