Google honoured International Women’s Day with a doodle showcasing many ways in which women support women. The United Nations in 1977 adopted March 8 as the International Women’s Day.

Google said in its blog post that the vignettes within each letter of Google “highlighted a few of the many areas in which women around the world support each other to progress and improve each other’s quality of life.” The doodle was illustrated by artist Alyssa Winans.

Also read: How to transfer money to yourself using GPay

Winans said, “Our theme this year was women supporting women, so I was able to spend a lot of time reflecting on all the ways I’ve been supported by the other women in my life.”

“I see women in my life standing up for each other and their values. I know the full experience of what it means to be a woman certainly can’t all be captured in one image, so I hope it’s merely a jumping-off point to reflect on how broad, complex, nuanced, and powerful the notion of womanhood is,” the artist added.

Also read: How to add a credit card to UPI apps, including Paytm, GPay

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit