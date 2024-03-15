Kotak Mahindra Bank has appointed Kotak Securities MD and CEO Jaideep Hansraj as Group President - One Kotak, with effect from April 1, 2024.

“This marks a pivotal move towards leveraging the Group’s financial conglomerate model and delivering holistic propositions to customers. Jaideep will spearhead a cultural shift towards driving collaboration to unlock internal synergies across the Bank and its subsidiaries,” the lender said in a release.

‘One Kotak’ is the term used by the bank for its internal framework for inter-Group synergies and cross-selling opportunities.

“Jaideep’s appointment underlies the faith in and the importance of driving a One Kotak mindset in the way we think for our customers. He is poised to lead this transformative journey for Kotak to identify and execute the opportunities available to us as a Group” said Kotak Bank MD and CEO Ashok Vaswani.

Shripal Shah, President and COO at Kotak Securities, will take over from Hansraj as the head of Kotak Securities.