Kotak Mahindra Bank has launched ‘Kotak fyn’, an integrated digital platform for business banking and corporate clients, offering digital banking and value-added services across all products, including trade and services, account services, payments, and collections.

“Kotak fyn’s single platform reduces complexity and friction for customers. It eliminates the need for multiple logins and disparate user interfaces, making all trade and service transactions seamless and convenient for customers,” the bank said.

The portal assures paperless transactions and the facility to unify data across multiple product-specific portals and back-office systems to create a single view of transactions, positions and balances, enabling self-service and driving operational efficiency. The data is presented via persona-based dashboards, with insightful widgets and the ability for users to tailor their experience.

Read also: Kotak Mahindra Bank taps Egon Zehnder for CEO search

“fyn is intuitive, easy-to-use, comprehensive, and integrated offering to our enterprise customers. It allows all our customers a universal access across Trade, Collections, Account Services, Loans and Payments through all channels like Mobile, API and web enabling a seamless customer experience,” said Shekhar Bhandari, President-Global Transaction Banking.