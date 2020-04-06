Kotak Bank registers sharp growth in customer deposits

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has registered a sharp growth in total customer deposits even as some of its peers reported withdrawals in the wake of the YES Bank crisis.

In a regulatory filing, Kotak Mahindra Bank said its total customer deposits (excluding deposit certificates) grew by 19.6 per cent to about ₹2.5-lakh crore by March 31, 2020, when compared to ₹2.16-lakh crore as on March 31, 2019. On a quarterly basis, total customer deposits grew by 11.7 per cent in the Janaury to March quarter.

Deposit certificates, however, fell to ₹4,400 crore by March 31, 2020, from ₹9,730 crore a year ago. Net advances grew by 6.7 per cent to ₹2.19 lakh crore by March 31, 2020, against ₹2.05-lakh crore a year ago. On a quarterly basis, however, net advances grew just by 1.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of last fiscal.

The bank’s CASA ratio stood at 56.2 per cent as on March 31, 2020, against 52.5 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, HDFC Bank had also reported a robust growth in its deposit base. Its deposits grew by about 24 per cent to ₹11.46-lakh crore as on March 31, 2020, when compared to ₹9.23-lakh crore a year ago.

It reported a 7.41 per cent increase in aggregate deposits during the January-March quarter. HDFC Bank said its advances had grown by around 21 per cent to ₹9.93-lakh crore as of March 31, 2020.

Small- and mid-sized lenders, including RBL Bank and IndusInd Bank, had reported an erosion in deposit base after the YES Bank crisis.