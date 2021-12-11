Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints Ashu Suyash as independent director

Kotak Mahindra Bank has appointed Ashu Suyash as an independent director on its board.

The appointment is for a period of five years effective January 24, 2022, and is subject to the approval of the members of the bank, it said in a statement on Saturday.

Suyash was the Managing Director and CEO of Crisil Ltd, and is in the process of setting up her own venture.

Prakash Apte, Non-Executive Independent Chairman, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said Suyash will bring a fresh perspective to deliberations and the board is looking forward to working with her closely.