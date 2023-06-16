Paytm has introduced a UPI software development kit (SDK) for customers to make payments to online merchants without any failure of the system, suggests reports. UPI SDK assures fail-proof transactions.

Paytm UPI SDK will let users pay directly from bank accounts through UPI PIN without having to jump between merchant and payment app. Along with Paytm UPI Lite, the company is enhancing two-sided payments, for both merchants and customers.

In addition, the Paytm UPI SDK is the smallest and lightest in the market, packed with low-code integration, fully customisable UI themes and priority customer support.

At present, Paytm UPI SDK supports transactions via UPI-linked bank accounts and RuPay credit cards. Soon, it will support UPI Lite to eliminate the possibility of failed payment attempts.