Kotak Mahindra Bank ties up with Ezetap for integrated PoS solutions

Kotak Mahindra Bank has tied up with Ezetap to provide integrated Point of Sale (PoS) solutions across 4,000 locations in India.

“The initiative will strengthen the bank’s presence in the digital payments market space,” Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a statement on Thursday, adding that the partnership will enable it to scale up its PoS product base across merchant segments, including retail enterprises and government customers.

“With customers mostly preferring to pay through card or digitally through their apps over cash, Ezetap’s integrated solution will enable our merchants to avail various value-added services through our PoS product,” said Thakur Bhaskar, Senior Executive Vice President and Head - Liability Products and Merchant Acquiring, Kotak Mahindra Bank.