KVGB launches loan scheme for women entrepreneurs

The Dharwad-headquartered Karnataka Vikas Grameen Bank (KVGB) has launched the ‘Vikas Asha’ loan scheme for women. This new loan scheme is exclusively for women to meet business-related needs, including purchasing machinery/equipment/vehicle, and working capital requirements under micro and small enterprises, including retail trade.

Under this scheme, the bank will extend loan up to a maximum of ₹10 lakh with a repayment period of 84 months.

Launching the loan scheme in Dharwad, P Gopi Krishna, Chairman of KVGB, said that women entrepreneurs’ contribution to the national economy is quite visible.

Stating that the number of women entrepreneurs has grown over time, he said women entrepreneurs need to be lauded for increased utilization of modern technology, increased investments, and finding a niche in the export market.