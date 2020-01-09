KYC: RBI permits video-based customer identification process

Fisker announces plan to go electric, and mass market
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
With a view to leveraging digital channels for Customer Identification Process (CIP) by Regulated Entities (REs), the Reserve Bank of India has decided to permit Video-based Customer Identification Process (V-CIP) as a consent-based alternate method to establish the identity for customer on-boarding.
In amendments, which come into force with immediate effect, to the Master Direction (MD) on Know Your Customer (KYC), the RBI said REs may undertake live V-CIP, which can be carried out by an official of the RE, for the establishment of an account-based relationship with an individual customer after obtaining his consent. This process has to adhere to certain stipulations.
The stipulations include the official of the RE performing the V-CIP recording video as well as capturing the photograph of the customer for identification and obtaining the identification information.
Banks can obtain identification information either by OTP-based Aadhaar e-KYC authentication or offline verification of Aadhaar. Further, the services of Business Correspondents (BCs) may be used by banks for aiding the V-CIP.
REs, other than banks, can obtain identification information only by carrying out offline verification of Aadhaar for identification. The RBI said the RE has to ensure to redact or blackout the Aadhaar number. The RBI said an RE needs to capture a clear image of the PAN card to be displayed by the customer during the process, except in cases where e-PAN is provided by the customer. The PAN details have be verified from the database of the issuing authority.
Live location of the customer (geotagging) needs to be captured to ensure that customer is physically present in India. The audio-visual interaction has to be triggered from the domain of the RE itself, and not from the third-party service provider, if any.
The V-CIP process has to be operated by officials specifically trained for this purpose. The activity log, along with the credentials of the official performing the V-CIP, has to be preserved.
REs must ensure that the video recording is stored in a safe and secure manner and bears the date and time stamp. The central bank said the official of the RE has to ensure that the photograph of the customer in the Aadhaar/PAN details matches with the customer undertaking the V-CIP, and the identification details in Aadhaar/PAN must match with the details provided by the customer.
The official of the RE has to ensure that the sequence and/or type of questions during video interactions are varied in order to establish that the interactions are real-time and not pre-recorded.
In case of offline verification of Aadhaar using XML (eXtensible Markup Language) file or Aadhaar Secure QR (quick response) code, it has to be ensured that the XML file or QR code generation date is not older than three days from the date of carrying out the V-CIP.
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
Commercial vehicles chief Girish Wagh believes total cost of ownership is the key
Had Ghosn not been arrested, would the merger have happened?
With the former Renault-Nissan boss likely to sing like a canary, the Japanese automaker has its work cut out
Adequate life insurance, an inflation-adjusted education fund and careful retirement planning are among the ...
Following positive cues from the Asian markets, the Indian benchmark indices have rallied today. The Nifty and ...
The spot price of Natural Gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange broke below ₹156, a key level, last week. Thus, ...
Choosing a 1-2 year tenure will help reinvest at a higher rate if interest rates move up
Slaying stereotypes for 10 years now, Katja Lindeberg’s ‘clown princess’ has been holding a mirror to society
A music park combines the history of the Taiwan with its love for percussion
Different parts of Delhi have reverberated with the sounds of protests against new citizenship laws in the ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...