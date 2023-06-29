The committee of creditors (CoC) of Reliance Capital has approved the resolution plan put forth by IndusInd International Holding, with 99 per cent lenders voting in favour of the plan, sources told businessline.

Hinduja Group had submitted a bid of ₹9,661 crore, all of which will be paid as upfront cash to acquire Reliance Capital and its subsidiaries. This will be in addition to the cash reserve of about ₹400 crore that RCap has generated by way of loan recoveries, among other avenues, a source said.

Accordingly, lenders of RCap will receive about ₹10,000 crore against principal outstanding dues of ₹16,000 crore, translating to a recovery of around 65 per cent. Voting on the resolution plan began on June 9 and concluded on Thursday. The plan will now be submitted for approval of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in 7-10 days, they added. The deadline to file the final resolution plan with NCLT is July 15.

Hinduja Group via IndusInd International Holdings, was the sole bidder in the extended challenge mechanism for resolution of RCap, submitting a bid of ₹9,650 crore, which included a proposal to infuse ₹300 crore in Reliance General Insurance. The CoC had, in May, voted in favour of equal distribution of proceeds between all members, regardless of whether they are in favour of the resolution plan.

Meanwhile, Reliance Capital has approached the Supreme Court with the details of the second auction as per the requirements of the pending litigation against Torrent Investments which had alleged preference to the Hinduja Group and had objected to holding the second round of the challenge mechanism.

The apex court is expected to next hear the case in August; however, with the resolution plan being finalised, the CoC has approached the SC for a hearing sooner than scheduled, businessline had previously reported.