Lendingkart to launch ‘credit intelligence services’ for banks

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Lendingkart, a digital lending fintech start-up in working capital space, plans to launch ‘credit intelligence services’ for banks from April, helping them evaluate credit worthiness of self-employed small- and micro-enterprises based on their cash flows, said its co-founder and Managing Director, Harshvardhan Lunia.
Lendingkart will assign a probability of default score, give out a risk premium and suggest the amount that banks could lend to such small and micro enterprises, especially those in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, Lunia told BusinessLine.
Banks could always go with their own underwriting model and use the score provided by Lendingkart as an additional tool to evaluate the borrower, he said.
Lendingkart is the only fintech in the country that has built an algorithm-based and cash flow based decision engine, he said.
The use of the cash flow based decision engine would obviate the need for institutions and banks to rely on financial statements and income tax returns (ITRs) to evaluate a borrower.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
New Year offers opportunities in equity, debt and gold.But your need to tread with caution
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, they you should get personal accident insurance ...
Gold can move up to ₹56,200 before the end of this year; it can even head towards ₹60,000
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
Poised to be the ‘new Nutella’, a Belgian cookie butter has social media all agog
Happy New Year!On this day in 1954, the Bharat Ratna Awards were instituted. This quiz is all about India’s ...
The best classroom is the outside world — readily available and for free
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...