LIC launches Ananda mobile app for agents, intermediaries

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 27, 2021

A paperless KYC process can be done here using Aadhaar based e-authentication of the life proposed

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has launched Ananda mobile app.

"Atma Nirbhar Agents New Business Digital Application, the digital paperless solution for new business processes in LIC has now been provided a new dimension with the launch of Ananda mobile app," LIC said in a statement.

Built on paperless KYC process using Aadhaar based e-authentication of the life proposed, the digital application is a tool for the on boarding process to get the life insurance policy through a paperless module with the help of the agent or intermediary, it further said

Mobile App
life insurance corporation of India
