Money & Banking

LIC launches mobile app for its Development Officers

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 18, 2021

Gives near real-time information on performance of their agency force in critical areas of business

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has launched a new mobile app for exclusive use of its Development Officers.

Called PRAGATI (Performance Review Application, Growth And Trend Indicator), it is a comprehensive mobile application which gives information that is updated near real-time on the performance of their agency force in critical areas of business like premium collection and agency activisation, apart from monitoring the team in activities such as usage of agents mobile app and NACH validations, LIC said in a statement.

Also see: LIC launches Ananda mobile app for agents, intermediaries

There is also a calculator that measures their cost ratio, it added.

“We believe that this mobile app, PRAGATI, will be a major asset in the arsenal of our development officers which will empower them to plan their business strategies and monitor the performance of their team,” it said.

Published on September 18, 2021

banking
