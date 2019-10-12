Life Insurance companies join hands to launch MF-like awareness campaign

Life Insurance Council, which is the face of life insurance industry in India, plans to launch life insurance industry’s first joint mass media campaign with the slogan ‘Sabse Pehle Life Insurance’.

The proposed initiative of Life Insurance Council is almost on the lines of the successful ‘Mutual Fund Sahi Hai’ campaign that the Association of Mutual Funds Industry (AMFI) had rolled out in March 2017 to promote awareness around mutual funds.

The life insurance council’s campaign represents joint efforts of all 24 Indian life insurance companies who are working towards creating a common narrative aimed at increasing life insurance awareness in the country.

For a strong resonance in regional media, the tagline will also be presented in the major Indian languages, such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bangla among others.

Stressing on the importance of life insurance and why it should be a priority for every Indian the campaign slogan ‘Sabse Pehle Life Insurance’ urges Indians to first build a shield of protection by securing their financial future and then build a robust financial plan.

The slogan will encourage Indian households to opt for adequate life insurance cover as the fundamental necessity in their lives.

“As part of Indian culture, our elders have always stressed on doing the most essential things first and then opt to carry on with other things. This is an integral part of day to day conversations. ‘Sabse Pehle Life Insurance’ comes from this very cultural nuance and will help establish an understanding of the essentiality of life insurance in our lives and the need to treat it as top most priority while planning for life”, V Manickam, Secretary, Life Insurance Council said,

In India, the understanding of true purpose of life insurance plans is quite low. There is a lack of awareness about life insurance being the only financial instrument that provides protection to the lifestyle of families in case of any eventuality.