Money & Banking

L&T Finance raises Rs 300 cr via non-convertible preference shares

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 18, 2019 Published on December 18, 2019

L&T Finance Holdings has issued non-convertible preference shares on a private placement basis to raise up to Rs 300 crore.

The company has issued up to 30,000,000 cumulative compulsorily redeemable non-convertible preference shares of Rs 100 face value aggregating up to Rs 300 crore on a private placement basis, L&T Finance Holdings said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The preference shares carry dividend rate of 7.50 per cent per annum payable annually. Stock of the company closed at Rs 116.25 on BSE, down 1.73 per cent from previous close.

Published on December 18, 2019
preferential allotment
L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
BMW Financial Services India appoints Kathrin Frauscher as MD & CEO