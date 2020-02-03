Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services to raise ₹310 cr via NCDs

Non-banking finance firm Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on Monday said it will raise up to ₹310 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

In a filing to BSE, the company said that the duly authorised committee has approved “the allotment of 3,100 secured redeemable non-convertible debentures of the face value of ₹10,00,000 each, at par, aggregating to ₹310 crore.”

The deemed date of maturity of the debentures is February 3, 2023.

The shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services were trading at ₹357.10 apiece on BSE, up 1.41 per cent from the previous close.