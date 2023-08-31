Mastercard, a global technology company in the payments industry, has launched an ALT ID solution for guest checkout transactions.

ALT ID is a custom-made capability developed by Mastercard to create an alternate identifier for the real card numbers provided by cardholders during guest checkout transactions on e-commerce platforms.

This solution will enhance online payment security for both merchants and consumers.

The Mastercard ALT ID solution is meant for cardholders who carry out transactions without saving their cards, also called guest checkout. It creates and stores an alternate identifier for each card, enhancing the security of such online payments.

Previously, the company rolled out a card-on-file tokenisation solution for cardholders to safely complete transactions without revealing sensitive card details.

The ALT ID solution will provide multiple advantages to cardholders, such as non-storage of card numbers on merchant websites and protection from potential data breaches.

For merchants and payment service providers, it will allow them to secure card numbers with minimal development efforts and improve their customer payment experience.

Anubhav Gupta, Senior Vice President, South Asia, Mastercard, said, “The ALT ID solution is yet another testament to Mastercard’s constant endeavour to introduce innovative products and solutions that are compliant, user friendly, and enhance the safety and security of digital payments while making them seamless for both merchants and cardholders. By ensuring a safer shopping experience, this solution will also support the growth of e-commerce in India”.

Sheetal Lalwani, Co-founder & COO, Juspay, said “The launch of ALT ID will support our efforts to secure the digital experiences of cardholders who don’t wish to save their cards with merchants. Leveraging the Juspay platform, we are ensuring that our merchants are able to seamlessly transition customers to ALT ID without any changes at their end”.

Mohit Gopal, COO, PayU India, said “Mastercard’s ALT ID Solution for guest checkout transactions underscores PayU’s foundational commitment to elevating digital payment security, convenience, and accessibility. This innovation will empower cardholders, merchants, and payment service providers like us with a streamlined and fortified approach to online transactions”.

Khilan Haria, SVP and Head of Payments Product, Razorpay, said “We are delighted to collaborate with Mastercard for its innovativeALT ID solution for guest checkout transactions. This association will benefit merchants through higher payment success rates and no integration effort. It will also strengthen our commitment to developing a more secure and comprehensive ecosystem for digital payments”.