Max Life Insurance has partnered with DCB Bank to provide a variety of life insurance products to the latter’s customers.

Term, savings, and retirement plans will be offered under this partnership.

DCB Bank is a private sector bank. It has 427 branches across India.

V Viswanand, Deputy Managing Director, Max Life, said, “We are delighted to join forces with DCB Bank as part of our growing Bancassurance network. DCB Bank’s customer-centric approach and widespread reach make them an ideal partner for Max Life. “

Praveen Kutty, Head Retail Banking, DCB Bank, said, “DCB Bank’s tie-up with Max Life will pave the way for adaptable, and varied life insurance products for our customers. Through this partnership, we aim to empower our customers by providing them with innovative and flexible life insurance products that cater to their needs.”