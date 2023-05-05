Max Life Insurance Company and Capital Small Finance Bank have announced a partnership to offer life insurance offerings to the latter’s customers.

Through this tie-up, Max Life and Capital SFB will offer their customers a range of savings, protection, retirement, and group life insurance plans.

Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd (CSFB) started operations as India’s first Small Finance Bank in 2016.

V. Viswanand, Deputy Managing Director, Max Life said, “We are proud to join hands with Capital Small Finance Bank as part of our growing Bancassurance network. This partnership is a testimony to our shared vision of delivering superior customer experience with best-in-class products, digital servicing and an omni-channel approach. We look forward to forging a strong and long-term relationship with Capital SFB.”

Sarvjit Singh Samra, MD & CEO, Capital Small Finance Bank said, “Our partnership with Max Life will pave the way for the bank’s customers across branches and other partnership channels, to access and avail of innovative, flexible and varied life insurance products. We are confident this partnership will create long-term value for our customers ”

