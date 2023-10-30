Sanjay Agarwal: It’s a bank entity which is going to be merged with us. This is well-regulated and well-governed. Some of the examples you’ve given are that NBFC is acquired by banks. It’s a different governance structure and regulations. Also, it is not that we are getting merged only for the microfinance business. It is complimentary in all aspects. They are in the South, we are in the North. They are predominantly a microfinance player, we are predominantly secured, lenders. One more very important thing is that sizes are very attractive. This merger is not too large or too small. Just about 20 per cent of us. They have 10,000 people in the MFI segment and will not have any kind of issue because they will run their shop. Cultural integration or human integration won’t be so challenging. Being a bank was the topmost reason for the deal getting done.