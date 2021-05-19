MHA permits FCRA accounts to open account in SBI New Delhi

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has permitted existing Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) account holders, including NGOs and associations, to open their “FCRA Account” in the New Delhi Main Branch (NDMB) of the State Bank of India up to June 30, 2021.
“After that date they shall not be eligible to receive foreign contribution in any account other than the “FCRA Account” opened in the NDMB,” as per an official release circulated by the MHA on Wednesday.
The MHA, in a public notice issued on May 18, stated that all persons/NGOs/associations, who already have been granted a certificate of registration or prior permission by the Central government, should not receive any foreign contribution in any account other than the designated “FCRA Account” opened at the NDMB of the SBI from the date of opening of such account or July 1, 2021, whichever is earlier.
“Keeping in view the exigencies arising out of COVID-19 situation and to ensure smooth transition to the amended FCRA regime, the Central government has further decided that the registration certificates expiring/expired during the period between September 29, 2020 and September 30, 2021, shall remain valid up to September 30, 2021,” the public notice said.
Existing FCRA account holders were earlier given time till March 31, 2021 to open their FCRA account in the NDMB under the amended Section 17(1) of the FCRA, 2010, the release pointed out. “The amended section had come into effect on September 29, 2020. The extension in time has been given in view of the exigencies arising out of the COVID-19 situation and to ensure smooth transition by NGOs to the amended FCRA regime,” the release added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
The novel, originally written in Italian, reads like a narrator’s despatches to the self, pithy meditations ...
Companies are investing in remote talent to promote workplace diversity
A toast to a spinner, a number cruncher and a man of his word
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...