MHA permits FCRA accounts to open account in SBI New Delhi

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has permitted existing Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) account holders, including NGOs and associations, to open their “FCRA Account” in the New Delhi Main Branch (NDMB) of the State Bank of India up to June 30, 2021.

“After that date they shall not be eligible to receive foreign contribution in any account other than the “FCRA Account” opened in the NDMB,” as per an official release circulated by the MHA on Wednesday.

The MHA, in a public notice issued on May 18, stated that all persons/NGOs/associations, who already have been granted a certificate of registration or prior permission by the Central government, should not receive any foreign contribution in any account other than the designated “FCRA Account” opened at the NDMB of the SBI from the date of opening of such account or July 1, 2021, whichever is earlier.

“Keeping in view the exigencies arising out of COVID-19 situation and to ensure smooth transition to the amended FCRA regime, the Central government has further decided that the registration certificates expiring/expired during the period between September 29, 2020 and September 30, 2021, shall remain valid up to September 30, 2021,” the public notice said.

Existing FCRA account holders were earlier given time till March 31, 2021 to open their FCRA account in the NDMB under the amended Section 17(1) of the FCRA, 2010, the release pointed out. “The amended section had come into effect on September 29, 2020. The extension in time has been given in view of the exigencies arising out of the COVID-19 situation and to ensure smooth transition by NGOs to the amended FCRA regime,” the release added.