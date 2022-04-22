Muthoot FinCorp launches ‘Mera Gold Loan, Mera Interest’ TV commercial campaign 

Muthoot FinCorp, a leading non-banking financial company, has launched the ‘Mera Gold Loan, Mera Interest’ campaign with star cricketer Virat Kohli. Kohli features in the Television Commercial (TVC) along with other players of the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Muthoot FinCorp introduced a revolutionary concept wherein customers can choose the interest rate on their gold loan. Known for his witty sense of humour on and off the field, batting maestro Kohli once again took fans by storm with his new amusing avatars in the TVC alongside RCB teammates Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and Finn Allen, all of whom highlighted the importance of the scheme in the life of a common man.

Kohli donned the roles of an umpire, doctor and teacher in a rib-tickling way in multilingual TVCs which showcased three different fun-filled scenarios with the former India captain saying the line ‘ Mera gold loan, mera interest. Ab khud chuno apni interest rate’.

‘Pioneer in innovative campaign’

“Muthoot FinCorp has always been the pioneer in bringing out innovative campaign thoughts aimed at helping the common man to improve their financial well-being. As the pandemic has subsided to a relatively low level and businesses are inching back to normal, we are launching a special scheme ‘Mera Gold Loan, Mera Interest’. This would help them to plan their finances better and would help them improve their livelihood,” said Thomas George Muthoot, Director, Muthoot Fincorp said.

Muthoot FinCorp has been associated with RCB as the team’s title sponsor for the third successive year. The core message of the campaign appealed to the customers as they can exercise their freedom while choosing their interest rate.

In one of the videos, Kohli was seen in an umpire’s avatar, asking batsman Karthik his choice of delivery as Siraj looked on curiously. In the other, Kohli donned the role of a doctor and asked Kiwi cricketer Allen about rewards such as donuts, pizza, burgers and pastries for remaining fit while in the teacher’s avatar, he was seen surprising ‘student’ Siraj by offering him options of rewards for performing well in the class.