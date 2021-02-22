Muthoot Homefin aims to disburse ₹700 crore of home loans in FY22

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Muthoot Homefin (India) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Muthoot Finance, is aiming to disburse ₹700 crore of home loans in FY2021-22.
“We are steadfastly progressing on taking the ‘Housing for All’ initiative of the government to the farthest Tier II and III locations in the country in order to support the affordable housing needs and aspirations of every Indian. As of now, we will be focussing on expanding our housing finance operations in the Southern States of the country. With the additional focus towards collections in FY2020-21, the company has been able to contain delinquencies on the portfolio during the pandemic and have now stabilised its collections,” said George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director.
“With the recent credit rating upgrade of Muthoot Homefin to AA+ (stable) by CRISIL, we will be able to raise funds even more competitively and pass on the benefits to end-customers so that each Indian can own their dream home,” he added.
MHIL started its operations in 2016 as an Affordable Housing Finance Company catering to the needs of aspiring Indian home-owners. It is registered as a Housing Finance Company (HFC) with the National Housing Bank (NHB).
It has disbursed over ₹2,600 crore home loans since its inception. Currently, it has an AUM (assets under management) of ₹1,800 crore with operations in 16 States and Union Territories, serving more than 22,000 customers.
MHIL has transferred over ₹300 crore of loan subsidy under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’s Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme from NHB. Muthoot Homefin has also received ₹225 crore of refinance from NHB, he added.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
It’s the birth anniversary of star Indian footballer Jarnail Singh who captained the Indian team in the 1960s.
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...