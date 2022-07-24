Nabard officers, employees agree to keep ‘Delhi Chalo’ call in abeyance

All-India Nabard Officers Association (AINBOA) and All-India Nabard Employees Association (AINBEA) have decided to ‘keep in abeyance’ the Delhi Chalo agitation proposed for Tuesday and Wednesday to press for settlement of a charter of demands, including wage revision pending for the period 2017-2022.

The decision follows an intervention from the management of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) in the form of a letter to the General Secretary of the AINBEA indicating that “the issue of immediate settlement of revised wages is being actively pursued by the management with the government of India”.

Letter from management

The letter went on to add that the Nabard management was informed on Saturday that the Department of Financial Services, government of India, is seized of the matter on wage revision.

“In view of these developments, it is felt that organisational action such as a call for Delhi Chalo is avoidable. Accordingly, we request you to kindly reconsider your decision and keep it in abeyance,” the letter said.

One of the senior officers from the Department of Financial Services is reported to have extended an assurance on clearance of the wage revision proposal.

Rana Mitra, General Secretary, AINBEA, told BusinessLine that in light of these, office-bearers of both associations held two detailed meetings online on Sunday. Though AINBEA was reluctant to defer the programme, it agreed to oblige AINBOA leaders who requested to reconsider the plan.

Strike plan for August

“But, we are not complacent. The associations will go ahead with a plan for a joint strike in August if the assurances given by the management of Nabard and the Department of Financial Services do not materialise,” Mitra told BusinessLine.

“This is because the tenure of the current wage settlement (2017-2022) will end on October 31, barely three months from now. This also pushes us into the quagmire of huge loss in real wages due to rising inflation,” Mitra added.

Memorandum of Settlement

The AINBEA had also signed a detailed Memorandum of Settlement with the Nabard management on February 18. This need to be operationalised immediately to prevent further erosion in real wages and to maintain the sanctity of the bipartite settlement followed by gruelling sessions of negotiations, Mitra said.

He expressed gratitude for support from fraternal organisations such as the All-India Reserve Bank Employees Association, All-India Insurance Employees Association, Bank Employees Federation, All-India Kisan Sabha, and Members of Parliament Elamaram Kareem and Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya.