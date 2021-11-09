Namdev Finvest eyes eight-fold AUM growth by March 2024

Green miles to go and promises to keep
Namdev Finvest Pvt Ltd (NFPL) is eyeing an eight-fold increase in its assets under management (AUM), to touch at least ₹2,000 crore, by March-end 2024 even as it expects the recent $4.7-million fund raise to lead to a rating upgrade.
Once the Jaipur-based non-banking finance company (NBFC) — which is focused on the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector — attains the targeted AUM, it will be better placed for co-lending tie-ups with large banks, its top officials said. Its current AUM value is about ₹270 crore.
Jitendra Tanwar, MD and CEO, said the company’s USP is providing funding on time to existing as well as new entrepreneurs in the MSME segment.
“Our turnaround time is 7-10 days. So, within 10 days we disburse money to the customer.
“We also educate our customers about the importance of using banking facilities, as far as possible, avoid cash transactions, and route payments through digital payment apps,” he said.
Tanwar said NFPL encourages those at the bottom of the pyramid to start their business and grow it.
According to CARE Ratings, the NBFC’s loan portfolio is moderately diversified with the ‘loan against property’ portfolio and SME loans (secured) comprising 80 per cent, two-wheeler loans 16 per cent, new or used four-wheeler loans 3 per cent and gold loans 1 per cent.
NFPL received private equity investment (A series) of around $4.7 million in September 2021 from Belgium-based Incofin Investment Management, via its India Progress Fund.
The company, which has operations in Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi and Gujarat, expects CARE Ratings to take into account the capital infusion when it updates its rating, which is currently at ‘BBB-’. An ‘A’ rating will help NFPL tap the debt capital market, said a company official.
On the importance of reaching the ₹2,000-crore milestone, PH Ravikumar, Director, said that co-lending becomes meaningful when there is a minimum monthly loan origination.
“When it comes to microfinance or MSMEs, the ability of specialised NBFCs like Namdev Finvest to spot, manage and contain the risk is much better than that of large banks. NBFCs have the skill sets, local focus, and local intelligence,” he said.
