Catamaran Ventures appoints ex-Infosys honchos as Chairman and President

Catamaran, an investment firm, has announced the appointment of MD Ranganath as its Chairman, and Deepak Padaki as its President.

Padaki will be responsible for driving the firm’s investment management strategy in its mission to nurture ideas from entrepreneurs into impactful business outcomes.

As a President of the firm for the last three years, Ranganath was instrumental in creating a strong foundation for growth of the firm’s investments and performance, said the firm.

M.D. Ranganath, Chairman, Catamaran Ventures

NR Narayana Murthy, Founder and Chairman Emeritus, said, “I am delighted on the appointment of Ranganath as Chairman. He has helped the firm grow faster and emerge stronger as a key player in the market over the last few years.” He added that he is pleased to welcome Padaki and Catamaran will benefit from his experience and leadership as it prepares to scale in this next phase of its journey.

Ranganath served as the Chief Financial Officer at Infosys for 18 years till 2018. Padaki too served at Infosys as EVP, group head of strategy and M&A, and chief risk officer. He has 30 years of experience in the global IT services and software product industry.