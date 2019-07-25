Money & Banking

NCLT stays order to implead IL&FS auditors

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 25, 2019 Published on July 25, 2019

The Mumbai bench of the NCLT, on Thursday, put a stay on its own order which had allowed the government’s plea to prosecute IL&FS’ erstwhile auditor, Deloitte.

Further, the Mumbai bench of the NCLT has given 10 days to both the auditing firms to file an appeal in the NCLAT challenging the impugned order. “Deloitte has sought the stay of operation, effect and implementation of the order dated July 18, for four weeks from today,” the order said.

It added: “In the circumstances, we at this moment stay the operation of the impugned order, and allow the applicants 10 days with effect from the date of order for filing an appeal.”

The July 18 order had allowed the MCA to implead (prosecute) Deloitte Haskins and Sells in the oppression and mismanagement case.

NCLT
accounting and audit
IL&FS
