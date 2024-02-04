One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, on Sunday clarified that there has been no investigation by the Enforcement Directorate on the company, its associates and/or its founder and CEO for anti-money laundering activities.

“Neither the company nor its founder and CEO are being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate regarding inter alia money laundering. In the past, certain merchants/users on our platforms have been subject to enquiries and on those occasions, we have always cooperated with the authorities. During any such investigations by the authorities on any set of merchants/users in the past, we have cooperated with them on these investigations. This has been previously disclosed to the stock exchanges,” One97 said in a stock exchange filing.

“We would like to set the record straight and deny any involvement in anti-money laundering activities. We have and continue to abide by Indian laws and take regulatory orders with utmost seriousness,” it added.

The clarification comes amid media reports that claimed that the recent action by the RBI was linked to investigations by the ED.