Non Executive Chairman has been appointed on the Boards of four Public Sector Banks — Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Union Bank of India and Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) respectively following approval given by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

While Vijay Srirangam has been appointed as part-time Non Official Director as well as Non Executive Chairman of Canara Bank for three years, K G Ananthakrishnan has been appointed as part-time Non Official Director as well as Non Executive Chairman of PNB for a term of three years.

Srinivasan Varadarajan has been appointed as part-time Non-Official Director as well as Non-Executive Chairman of Union Bank of India for a term of three years, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel & Training. The Centre has also appointed Charan Singh as part-time Non-Official Director as well as Non- Executive Chairman of Punjab & Sind Bank for a term of two years.

