Novartis India to offer staff ‘gender-neutral’ insurance

2019: When healthcare suffered a political scare
Uncertainties add stress to an already strained system
From January 1, 2020, employees at drugmaker Novartis India will be covered by a gender-neutral insurance benefit plan that will cover LGBTI, single parents, live-in partners and their dependent children.
The latest inclusive move is a follow-up on its gender-neutral parental policy announced earlier this year. “Employees will now have the option to include either a same-sex partner or live-in partner,” a note from the company said.
“Coverage would extend to children adopted through a legal process by employees, including single and same-sex LGBTI employees,” said the company.
The broad framework of the insurance benefit plan is a uniform cover for all employees that extended to all dependent children up to 23 years with no age bar for differently-abled children, the note added.
“As a progressive employer, Novartis is committed to the Diversity and Inclusion that the organisation offers in line with the UN LGBTI Standards of Conduct,” said Sanjay Murdeshwar, Country President, Novartis in India. “We stand up for greater inclusion of LGBTI people because when each of us feels included, we all benefit,” he added.
In July, Novartis had introduced a gender-neutral parental leave policy of 26 weeks leave with retrospective effect to employees who became parents on or after January 30, 2019. It applied to birthing and non-birthing parents in the case of birth, adoption and surrogacy.
This was part of a new global parental leave policy rolled out in a phased manner to cover Novartis’ employees across the world by 2021, the drugmaker said.
Uncertainties add stress to an already strained system
Car and truck makers are now pooling competencies to cope with mobility challenges
Just in time for the New Year, it should appeal to both the tech-savvy and the style-conscious
How premium car brands are leveraging social media to engage and draw buyers
There are instruments that offer liquidity as well as higher returns on savings
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...