NPCI Bharat BillPay onboards ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on ClickPay

NPCI Bharat BillPay has tied up with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance to provide ClickPay to the insurer’s customers.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is the first insurance company to offer this facility of ClickPay to its customers empowering them to make renewal premium payments with ease.

“To offer an automated and valuable insurance premium payment experience, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance will generate the ClickPay link and share it with the customers which will redirect them to the payment page comprising payment details,” said a statement on Thursday.