NPCI reappoints Dilip Asbe as MD and CEO for 5 years

Shareholders of National Payments Corporation of India approved the re-appointment of Dilip Asbe as the MD and CEO, at the company’s annual general meeting on Thursday.

With this approval, Asbe will be re-appointed for five years, with effect from January 8, 2023, the company said in a release.

Previously the chief operating officer of NPCI, Asbe was appointed as the CEO-in-charge in August 2017 following the retirement of former MD and CEO A P Hota. He was later appointed as the acting MD and CEO in January 2018.

Incorporated in 2008 as a specialised division of the Reserve Bank of India, NPCI is an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems and infrastructure.

It manages products such as the RuPay card, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), BHIM Aadhaar, National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC FasTag) and Bharat BillPay.