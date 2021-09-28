NPCI, YES Bank launch RuPay On-the-Go

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has partnered with YES Bank to launch a contactless payments solutions --- RuPay On-the-Go.
This was launched on Tuesday in association with fintech infrastructure partner, Neokred, and manufacturing partner- Seshaasai at the Global Fintech Festival 2021.
“RuPay On-the-Go will allow customers to make small and large value transactions from the accessories they wear every day. This innovative wearable payment solution would redefine the contactless payments space by eliminating the need to carry a physical card and enabling instantaneous payments with a simple ‘Tap, pay, go’ mechanism,” said a statement.
RuPay On-the-Go is an interoperable, open-loop solution that customers can use at RuPay contactless-enabled PoS at retail outlets and pay up to Rs 5,000 without the need to input the PIN. For payments above Rs 5,000, customers need to tap, followed by their PIN.
For online transactions, the BHIM YES Pay app provides a virtual RuPay card to customers that can be used for digital and e-commerce transactions, the statement further said.
“The wearable tech space is an integral part of driving contactless payments, and we are working toward building a secure and inclusive payments ecosystem with our partners,” said Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI.
Consumers without an existing YES Bank account can also avail of these wearables.
Anita Pai, COO, YES Bank said, “The RuPay On-the-Go smart accessories, such as keychains with tap-and-pay functionality, will enable customers to make digital payments securely, more easily and in style.”
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...