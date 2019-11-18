Monday, November 18, 2019

NSE* Currency Futures

As on : November 18, 2019

Contract Open High Low Close Qty
Vol OI
EURINR
Nov-2019 79.35 79.5875 79.3 79.56 65944 54827
Dec-2019 79.7 79.9375 79.6675 79.91 7792 16267
Jan-2020 80.04 80.32 80.0375 80.295 641 4257
Feb-2020 80.5 80.55 80.5 80.55 5 156
Mar-2020 80.915 80.915 80.915 80.915 2 2
EURUSD
Nov-2019 1.1063 1.1074 1.1061 1.1064 5007 41347
GBPINR
Nov-2019 92.61 93.2825 92.61 93.19 117916 82991
Dec-2019 92.955 93.595 92.94 93.5 19860 33502
Jan-2020 93.2025 93.9225 93.2025 93.87 3733 3879
Feb-2020 93.6 94.25 93.6 94.2 21 415
Apr-2020 94.005 94.64 94.005 94.64 2 5
GBPUSD
Nov-2019 1.2925 1.298 1.292 1.2958 3675 3201
JPYINR
Nov-2019 65.9875 66.07 65.8475 65.9675 25079 28297
Dec-2019 66.2675 66.35 66.17 66.2975 5555 16734
Jan-2020 66.8125 66.8125 66.5125 66.6225 304 1397
USDINR
Nov-2019 71.75 71.9225 71.64 71.9025 1279324 1795768
Dec-2019 71.9675 72.1375 71.8525 72.12 485023 687675
Jan-2020 72.015 72.3475 72.015 72.3275 20133 155314
Feb-2020 72.37 72.54 72.2625 72.51 3066 46271
Mar-2020 72.5575 72.77 72.4975 72.7375 2071 46808
Apr-2020 72.88 73.05 72.8 73.0425 1830 43596
May-2020 73.05 73.26 73.01 73.26 943 10363
Jun-2020 73.2725 73.45 73.23 73.45 490 12768
Jul-2020 73.5 73.62 73.5 73.62 3 20072
Sep-2020 73.9 74.1 73.8725 74.1 14 6191
Oct-2020 74.15 74.36 74.14 74.335 1179 6994
USDJPY
Nov-2019 108.8 109 108.01 108.38 38 389
Qty: No of Contracts;Vol: Volumes;OI: Open Interest;* National Stock Exchange
