Payments made via Google Pay fully protected: NPCI

“All transactions made via Google Pay are fully protected by redressal processes laid out by applicable guidelines of the RBI and NPCI, and users can reach out for any help 24/7through Google Pay customer care,” it further said.

Earlier, Google Pay India had also said it operates completely within the law. “We work as a technology service provider to partner banks, to allow payments via UPI. UPI apps in the country are categorised as third-party apps, and are not required to be payment systems operators,” it had said in a tweet.

“We would also like to clarify that all authorised TPAPs are already bound by full compliance to all the regulations and applicable laws in India,” it further stressed.

NPCI also stressed that all transactions made using any of the authorised TPAPs are fully protected by the redressal processes.

The NPCI, on Thursday, came out with the clarification after reports that the app is unauthorised. “The Reserve Bank of India has authorised NPCI as a Payment System Operator of UPI and NPCI in its capacity as PSO authorises all UPI participants,” it further stated.

Google Pay operates under the UPI framework of the National Payments Corporation of India and is classified as Third Party App Provider (TPAP) that also provides UPI payment services.

