Paytm recently became the first platform to launch UPI LITE payments, to enable quick and seamless transactions of up to ₹200 without having to enter a PIN to make a payment.

The new platform, however, only supports select banks (including Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and State Bank of India).

How to set up UPI Lite on Paytm?

Step 1: Open the Paytm app

Open the Paytm app Step 2: On the Home page, find the ‘Introducing UPI Lite’ panel and click on it

Step 3: Tap on a linked bank account that is supported by Paytm UPI Lite

Step 4: Add some money to UPI lite (between ₹1 and ₹2,000)

Step 5: Once the money has been added, Paytm UPI Lite is ready for use

How to pay using Paytm UPI Lite

Step 1: Select a contact, or scan a QR code, to make payment

Select a contact, or scan a QR code, to make payment Step 2: Enter the amount

Enter the amount Step 3: Tap ‘Pay Securely’

Tap ‘Pay Securely’ Step 4: The payment will be made without the need to enter UPI pin

