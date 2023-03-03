Paytm recently became the first platform to launch UPI LITE payments, to enable quick and seamless transactions of up to ₹200 without having to enter a PIN to make a payment.
The new platform, however, only supports select banks (including Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and State Bank of India).
How to set up UPI Lite on Paytm?
- Step 1: Open the Paytm app
- Step 2: On the Home page, find the ‘Introducing UPI Lite’ panel and click on it
- Step 3: Tap on a linked bank account that is supported by Paytm UPI Lite
- Step 4: Add some money to UPI lite (between ₹1 and ₹2,000)
- Step 5: Once the money has been added, Paytm UPI Lite is ready for use
How to pay using Paytm UPI Lite
- Step 1: Select a contact, or scan a QR code, to make payment
- Step 2: Enter the amount
- Step 3: Tap ‘Pay Securely’
- Step 4: The payment will be made without the need to enter UPI pin