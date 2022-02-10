Paytm has highest penetration in digital payments: report

Paytm, which got listed in bourses in November last year, continues to lead digital payments iith over 45 per cent penetration in Fintech, reveals a Comscore report.

Paytm is closely followed by Google Pay (mobile App) at 43 per cent penetration (reach as percentage of total digital population), the report showed.

The Comscore report revealed that financial services was among the top online content categories, accounting for 80 per cent of the total internet audience in the country.

Subcategories

It further highlighted that payments was the largest subcategory within the fintech domain last year with over 372 million unique visitors.

Banking, investments were some of the other subcategories that saw high unique visitors, added the report.

Paytm has leveraged this dominant reach to grow its businesses, and build a two-sided ecosystem of consumers and merchants, according to a company spokesperson. This was seen in its recently released Q3 FY22 earnings report, revealing how the company has witnessed strong growth, with steadily rising revenues, the spokesperson added.

Paytm’s revenue from operations grew 89 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3FY22 to ₹ 1,456 crore, while financial services and payments contributed to a significant amount of revenue generated in the third quarter. Revenue from financial services and payments grew 98 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3FY22 to ₹1,116.8 crore.

Meanwhile, Paytm continues to steadily build on the number of consumers on its platform while ensuring greater consumer retention and engagement. As per the Q3FY22 earnings report, Paytm’s monthly transacting users (MTU) grew consistently to 64.4 million, up by 37 per cent Y-o-Y and 12 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).

Paytm, which has scaled up its financial services, saw its digital lending business grow strongly in the third quarter with 4.4 million loans disbursed through partners on the platform, marking a 401 per cent growth. The total value of loans disbursed in Q3FY22 stood at ₹2,181 crore.