Paytm loan disbursals surge 334 per cent in January

Fintech major Paytm on Monday said its lending business witnessed accelerated adoption in January 2022 with the number of loans disbursed through its platform registering a year-on-year rise of 331 per cent to 19 million.
The value of loans disbursed in January 2022 was ₹921 crore, an increase of 334 per cent year-on-year, the company said in an update on its operating performance during the fourth quarter of the fiscal 2021-22.
The gross merchandise value , which is the merchant payments processed through all instruments, grew 105 per cent year-on-year in January 2022 to ₹83,481 crore, the update filed with the stock exchanges added..
Published on
February 14, 2022
