Paytm loan disbursals surge 334 per cent in January

Our Bureau | Updated on: Feb 14, 2022

The gross merchandise value grew 105 per cent to ₹83,481 crore

Fintech major Paytm on Monday said its lending business witnessed accelerated adoption in January 2022 with the number of loans disbursed through its platform registering a year-on-year rise of 331 per cent to 19 million.  

The value of loans disbursed in January 2022 was ₹921 crore, an increase of 334 per cent year-on-year, the company said in an update on its operating performance during the fourth quarter of the fiscal 2021-22.

The gross merchandise value , which is the merchant payments processed through all instruments, grew 105 per cent year-on-year in January 2022 to ₹83,481 crore, the update filed with the stock exchanges added..

