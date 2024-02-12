Manju Sharma, who was an independent director at crisis-ridden Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. (PPBL), resigned from the Board of the bank on February 1, One97 Communications confirmed on Monday.

She had resigned due to her personal commitments, which were noted by the PPBL Board on February 6, One 97 Communications said in an exchange filing on Monday.

PPBL is an associate company of One97 Communications, which owns the brand Paytm. Fintech major One97 Communications holds 49 percent stake in PPBL, while Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma owns 51 percent in PPBL in his personal capacity

