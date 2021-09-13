Paytm Payments Bank launches India’s first FASTag-based metro parking facility

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) has enabled the country’s first FASTag-based metro parking facility in partnership with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
As an acquiring bank for the parking facility at the Kashmere Gate metro station, PPBL will facilitate the processing of all FASTag based transactions for cars having a valid FASTag sticker, thus eliminating the hassle of stopping and paying cash at the counter.
Additionally, Paytm Payments Bank has enabled a UPI-based payment solution for 2-wheelers entering the parking site, thus digitizing the entire parking payments at the site.
With the implementation of the PPBL powered FASTag system, car owners are no longer required to tender cash and parking fee is deducted directly from the wallet or account linked with the FASTag of the respective vehicles. Two-wheeler owners can also pay their parking fees digitally at the metro station via a simple UPI payment.
Also read: Paytm Money launches wealth and investment advisory marketplace on its platform
Mangu Singh, MD, DMRC, said in a statement, “This is another step towards digitalization in the DMRC’s endeavour to provide solutions to our customers especially in these times when contactless transactional methods are the need of the hour.”
PPBL will digitise parking facilities across the country with Kashmere Gate metro station being the first one to be powered by the bank’s digital payment solution.
The bank is closely working with various municipal corporations across several states to initiate FASTag-based parking facilities both at organised and unorganised sites. The bank is also in discussion with various stakeholders to implement digital payment solutions for parking areas at shopping malls, hospitals, and airports.
Also read: How supply chain control towers will transform Indian retailing
Satish Gupta, MD & CEO, Paytm Payments Bank Ltd said, “It has been our endeavour to expand the FASTag network in our country and empower our users with seamless & hassle-free travel. In this quest, we are excited to partner with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for enabling digital payment solutions at their parking facility. We will continue to work with other parking providers across the country to adopt a safe and contactless payment solution by implementing the FASTag system.”
Paytm Payments Bank is already India’s largest issuer of FASTags and acquirer of toll plazas for the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) program.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...