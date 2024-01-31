Pension regulator, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), has invited bids for selection of System Integrator (SI) for Design, Development, Implementation and Maintenance of PFRDA-Trace (Tracking Reporting Analytics & Compliance E-Platform). The last date for submission of bids is March 11.

PFRDA-TRACE is the second phase of the Technology Architecture (TARCH) project, and PFRDA is selecting a System Integrator (SI) vendor specifically for this module.

The System Integrator will be responsible for studying existing processes, proposing improved workflows, and providing design, development, customisation, implementation, and maintenance services for PFRDA-TRACE. The successful bidder will play a crucial role in PFRDA’s digital transformation journey.

PFRDA-TRACE will serve as a comprehensive tool in submitting regulatory and supervisory compliance reports by intermediaries, sharing reports and data with PFRDA, monitoring functions, and facilitating a workflow for PFRDA departments to review and track submissions. It will also enable communication of observations and remarks, and incorporate a validation process for reports and data submitted by intermediaries.