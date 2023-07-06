PhonePe announced the launch of its Point-of-sale (POS) device that enables merchants to accept payments via Debit Cards, Credit Cards and UPI, providing them with a simple and seamless settlement experience.

The device comes preloaded with the PhonePe POS App and supports transactions through tap/swipe/dip and interoperable QR codes.

The POS device, built on the Android platform, claims to revolutionize the checkout experience for businesses. Whether customers are at the counter, table, delivery location, or anywhere with cellular coverage, the device simplifies the entire process, elevating the customer experience.

Vivek Lohcheb, Head of Offline Business at PhonePe said, “The PhonePe POS device, a one-stop solution, empowers our merchant partners to elevate the purchasing experience for their consumers. It features a unified and cohesive interface that supports various modes of payment, providing convenience and flexibility.”

By accepting credit and debit transactions, merchants can expect an increase in their average ticket size, ultimately driving overall business growth. With PhonePe’s extensive network of over 3.5 crore merchants nationwide, our goal is to expand this solution pan India and deploy 150,000 devices by next year, he added.

Its reliability and security are backed by the PCI-PTS 6 certification, safeguarding both merchant and consumer data. With automatic batch closure and unified reconciliation, the device becomes a one-stop solution for hassle-free account settlement, streamlining merchant operations. The device is offered at a nominal monthly rental, and comes with world-class product quality and service from PhonePe, said the company.

The PhonePe POS device includes a touchscreen display, a processor for rapid response times, long battery life, a built-in printer allowing on-the-spot receipts printing, along with WiFi and 4G connectivity via a sim card.