PhonePe-powered Pincode, an online delivery app, debuts in 10 more cities in a move to expand the service, as per the company statement. In April, Pincode commenced its services in Bangalore. Pincode is developed on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

Besides Bangalore, the app has now been rolled out in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Pune.

Similar to Swiggy and Zomato, Pincode allows users to order food or groceries from in-and-around joints within the city. The PhonePe-backed app is here to help you order from across six categories- grocery, food, home, pharma, electronics,fashion. The app provides users with discounts, easy refunds and returns.

Pincode GM Lalit Singh says, ”We are thrilled to share that Pincode is now live in 10 cities across India. The initial response and rapid consumer adoption of Pincode has given us the confidence to expand our services.”

Famous brands like Behrouz Biriyani in Chennai, Oudh 1590 in Kolkata, and Malabar Bay in Bangalore, are present in the app.

Register yourself with Pincode app

Download the app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Link it to PhonePe registered mobile number and provide the OTP.

Proceed to order from the homepage.