Money & Banking

PMC Bank crisis prompts govt to double insurance cover to ₹2 lakh: Report

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on January 31, 2020 Published on January 31, 2020

File photo of a Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank branch in Mumbai Paul Noronha

In view of the hardship faced by depositors of Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, the Centre is planning to increase the insurance cover on bank deposits to ₹2 lakh. The government will announce the decision on February 1, according to a report by Economic Times (ET).

The Centre is going to double the insurance cover by incorporating amendments to the Deposit Insurance & Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) Act. Currently, the DICGC Act, 1961, provides insurance cover of up to ₹ 1 lakh for both principal and interest. Rest of the amount gets forfeited if a bank collapses. The cover was last fixed 25 years ago. 

According to Ashwin Parekh, proprietor of Ashvin Parekh Advisory Services, increasing the insurance cover is the need of the hour after witnessing the collapse of the PMC Bank, ET reported. The Centre is also planning to provide emergency access to deposit insurance to customers when a bank fails. However, the government has not yet revealed who would bear the cost of a higher insurance premium.

In November 2019, Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman also indicated to bring legislations on raising the cap on insurance cover on bank deposits from the current ₹1 lakh and regulating multi-state cooperative banks. 

According to a report by State Bank of India, deposit insurance coverage in India is one of the lowest at  0.9 times India's per capita income, Outlook reported.

Published on January 31, 2020
Insurance
fraud
banking
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Two-day PSU bank strike impacts services