PNB board to meet on September 5 to consider ₹ 18,000 crore capital infusion

Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday said the board will consider capital infusion of up to ₹ 18,000 crore in its meeting later this week.

It comes against the backdrop of the government’s announcement on August 30 about merging 10 public sector banks into four entities, as part of which PNB will merge Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India (UBI) with itself.

“The board shall consider capital infusion up to ₹ 18,000 crore in its meeting scheduled on September 5, 2019,” PNB said in a regulatory filing.

On August 31, PNB said it received a communication from the finance ministry that the government, after having a consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, had decided that PNB, OBC and UBI may consider the amalgamation of OBC and UBI into PNB.

“Accordingly, a meeting of the board of directors to consider the amalgamation will be convened by the bank shortly,” PNB had said.