Nirmala Sitharaman announces merger of public sector banks

Big banks enhanced capacity to increase credit, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says in prelude to announcement of new bank mergers.

Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, United Bank merger to create bank with Rs 17.95 lakh cr business, 11,437 branches. Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank to merge to form India’s second largest bank: FM.

Canara Bank to merge with Syndicate Bank to create fourth largest public sector bank with Rs 15.20 lakh cr business, Finance Minister announces.

There is no government interference in commercial decisions of banks, says Sitharaman.

To prevent Nirav Modi like frauds, SWIFT messages have been linked to core banking system, says FM.