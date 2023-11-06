PNB Housing Finance Ltd’s shares rose 1.64 per cent after the company inaugurated its first all-women branch in Tambaram, Tamil Nadu. This marks the company’s 100th branch dedicated to offering affordable housing finance solutions through its Roshni scheme.

The establishment of an all-women branch aims to create an environment where women can excel both professionally and personally.

According to the company, as of September 30th, 2023, the company has disbursed around ₹750 crore under the Roshni scheme with a quarter-on-quarter growth of approximately 65 per cent. The scheme offers loans ranging from ₹5-35 lakh for home buying, expansion, renovation, plot purchases, and loans against property. The average ticket size is around ₹15 lakhs.

The company’s shares jumped 1.64 per cent to ₹742.25 at 12.40 pm on the BSE.

