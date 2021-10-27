PNB net up 78 per cent in Q2

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Punjab National Bank (PNB), the country’s second-largest public sector bank, on Wednesday, reported a 78 per cent increase in standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 30 at ₹ 1105 crore as compared to net profit of ₹ 621 crore in same quarter last fiscal.
The public sector bank had registered a net profit of ₹ 1024 crore in the previous quarter ended June 30 this year.
The bottomline for the quarter under review was bolstered by a tax provision write-back of ₹ 345 crore.
For the six months ended September 30, PNB’s standalone net profit grew 129 per cent to ₹ 2129 crore ( ₹ 929 crore). This half-yearly bottomline performance was higher than the entire fiscal 2020-21 net profit of ₹ 2022 crore.
Total income for the second quarter ended September 30 this fiscal stood at ₹ 21,262 crore, lower than the total income of ₹23,280 crore in the same quarter last year.
The provision towards non performing assets saw a substantial reduction for the quarter under review at ₹ 2,693 crore against ₹ 3,811 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...