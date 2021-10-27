Money & Banking

PNB net up 78 per cent in Q2

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 27, 2021

The public sector lender’s half-yearly profit surpassed the entire last fiscal profit

Punjab National Bank (PNB), the country’s second-largest public sector bank, on Wednesday, reported a 78 per cent increase in standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 30 at ₹ 1105 crore as compared to net profit of ₹ 621 crore in same quarter last fiscal.

The public sector bank had registered a net profit of ₹ 1024 crore in the previous quarter ended June 30 this year.

The bottomline for the quarter under review was bolstered by a tax provision write-back of ₹ 345 crore.

For the six months ended September 30, PNB’s standalone net profit grew 129 per cent to ₹ 2129 crore ( ₹ 929 crore). This half-yearly bottomline performance was higher than the entire fiscal 2020-21 net profit of ₹ 2022 crore.

Total income for the second quarter ended September 30 this fiscal stood at ₹ 21,262 crore, lower than the total income of ₹23,280 crore in the same quarter last year.

The provision towards non performing assets saw a substantial reduction for the quarter under review at ₹ 2,693 crore against ₹ 3,811 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.

Published on October 27, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

public sector banks
Quarterly Results
Punjab National Bank
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like