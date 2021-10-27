Poonawalla Fincorp: Consolidated PBT up 151% YoY

The board of Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (PFL) today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 (Q2FY22).

PFL reported that assets under management grew by ~6 per cent QoQ to ₹15,275 crore, while NIM increased by 104 bps YoY to 9.1 per cent in Q2 of this fiscal (eight per cent in Q2 of FY21), driven largely by a reduction in interest expenses.

“Consolidated PBT was up 151 per cent YoY, increasing from ₹50 crore in Q2FY21 to ₹126 crore in Q2FY22, driven largely by a reduction in interest expenses and credit costs. Collections showed an improving trend from 93.1 per cent in June 21 to 98 per cent in July 21 and further to 99.9 per cent in September 21.

Consequent to improvement in collections in Q2of FY22, gross stage 3 and net stage 3 assets decreased from 5.4 per cent and 2.7 per cent, respectively, as at June 21 to 4.1 per cent and 2.0 per cent, respectively as at September 21 on a consolidated basis. The company has one of the best provision coverage ratios across all three stages. The standard asset coverage ratio as at September 21 stands at 3.4 per cent (3.0 per cent in September 20); Stage 3 asset coverage ratio stands at 52 per cent (38 per cent in September 20).

Liquidity and cost of borrowings

The company continues to maintain a strong liquidity position with around ₹1,700 crore of surplus liquidity, with additional term loan sanctions in the hand of ₹1,750 crore. A significant amount of existing loans were repriced in Q2FY22, with a reduction of over 120 bps. New sanctions received at sub-6.5 per cent. The company’s long-term rating was upgraded by two notches to ‘AA+; Stable’ by Care Ratings following its review process. The short-term rating was retained at the highest level of ‘A1+’.

Revised product focus

Pursuant to the capital infusion and rebranding, the Company launched new products like Personal loans, Loans to Professionals, and SME LAP. Other products at an advanced stage of roll-out are medical equipment loans, small ticket LAP, and co-lending/fintech partnerships.